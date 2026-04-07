Oil Up, S&P 500 Futures Drop Before Iran Deadline: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Crude oil advanced in volatile trading and equities lost momentum as investors remained wary ahead of President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to make a peace deal, with tentative ceasefire signals tempered by the risk of further escalation.

Brent rose 1.4% to trade near $111 a barrel after swinging between gains and losses ahead of Trump’s Tuesday 8 p.m. Eastern Time deadline. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index strengthened 0.1%.

Global equities — after gaining Monday on ceasefire hopes — fluctuated as uncertainty about the war kept investors on the sidelines. US stock-index futures fell 0.5%. Asian shares trimmed earlier advances to rise 0.4%, led by technology stocks, which are viewed as less exposed to the six-week conflict in the Middle East.

Traders are cautious ahead of Trump’s deadline as uncertainty over escalation risks, oil supply disruptions and policy responses limits conviction despite tentative ceasefire signals. Attention remains firmly on the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for Middle East oil flows — with the US president insisting any deal must ensure uninterrupted transit through the waterway.

A JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge of one-month volatility in Group-of-10 currencies rose 17 basis points to 7.98% on Monday, though remained within a recent range, signaling mild rather than severe concerns about the coming deadline.

“Market participants will remain highly sensitive to further developments out of the Middle East, which continue to act as the primary driver of sentiment,” Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets, wrote in a note. “All eyes will be on news wires as the day progresses, but the skew seems to be to the downside at the moment.”

Trump said talks with Iran are “going well” ahead of the deadline to agree to a deal, even as he insisted that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz must be part of any accord. If Iran doesn’t agree to the US’s terms, the military may destroy “every bridge in Iran by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” and put every power plant “out of business,” Trump warned Monday.

The president’s self-imposed deadline marks the latest pivotal moment in the war, which has killed thousands of people and triggered the largest-ever disruption to the global oil market. The president has struggled to find an off-ramp to the conflict — increasingly unpopular with Americans who are seeing average gasoline prices above $4 a gallon.

Iran reportedly passed to mediator Pakistan a rejection of a ceasefire proposal. It demanded a permanent end to the war, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction efforts, in addition to protocol for safe passage through Hormuz, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

In other corners of the market, gold swung between gains and losses to trade around $4,650 an ounce. Treasury 10-year yields gained two basis points to 4.35%. Bitcoin fell more than 1.5% to trade around $68,700.

Asian and US equities had risen on Monday amid hopes for a ceasefire. Axios reported that US allies are pressing for a last-minute deal with Iran, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.

“It’s clearly too early for market watchers to stop thinking about geopolitical risk,” said Jeff Buchbinder at LPL Financial. “For now, we believe the best course of action for investors is to be patient.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

The risk mood is deteriorating on Tuesday with US equity contracts in the red and oil futures climbing in an all too familiar show of fragility, as investors wait on the latest Trump deadline. Once again there is a lack of conviction among investors, but traders in US equity markets have generally shown more resilience, so the moves in Asia may not sustain into the American session.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV Asia. For full analysis, click here.

Even as traders kept a close eye on geopolitical developments, they awaited this week’s key inflation readings. Data published Monday showed the US service economy expanded in March at a slower pace as employment shrank by the most since 2023 and input prices accelerated.

While investors have been fixated on geopolitical risks, the macro data continues to point to a resilient economy and a still-constructive earnings outlook, according to Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

“Geopolitical risks themselves have not been resolved, but volatility indexes in Japan, the US and Europe have peaked, suggesting that markets may have largely priced in these risks,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Samsung Electronics Co. earned a far stronger-than-expected eight-fold leap in quarterly profit, underscoring robust demand for AI memory chips. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. private credit fund said investors sought to pull just under 5% of their cash in the first quarter, narrowly escaping a broader exodus that has forced peers to cap withdrawals. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. agreed to buy Soleno Therapeutics Inc. for $2.9 billion to gain access to a drug for a rare disorder that causes patients to have insatiable appetites. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 12:13 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1531 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.87 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.8818 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $68,654.01 Ether fell 2.1% to $2,104.91 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.35% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.430% Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.99% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $115.16 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,643.81 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Momoka Yokoyama and Abhishek Vishnoi.

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