This content was published on May 29, 2020 11:30 AM

No packed dance floors will be allowed with a minimum of 4m2 per person to be enforced. (Keystone / Martin Ruetschi)

Clubbers can apply for a digital Swiss Night Pass that will help nightclubs and bars meet the government’s requirement to register attendance for contact tracing purposes.

The recently created platform “Save the Nightexternal link” is launching a secure and free digital card called the Swiss Night Pass. Those interested in frequenting such establishments after the removal of certain restrictions on June 6 can apply online for the pass.

The presentation of the digital pass at the entrance by clients allows organisers to collect the contact information of all revellers in a secure manner. The tool is free of charge for clubs, bars, discos, night events and users, the people behind the initiative said in a statement on Thursday.

Criticism

Representatives of the nightlife scene have been critical of the obligations imposed on them in exchange for opening their establishments on June 6. They are particularly incensed by the requirement to close at midnight and the restrictions on the number of guests per establishment.

The new relaxations announced by the government on Wednesday do not provide any real solution to the nightlife problem, said the Zurich Bars and Clubs Commission on Thursday. In particular, it criticised the need for personal space of 4m2 per customer. The broad limitation to 300 people and the obligation to record guest details would be enough to prevent a new wave of infections, according to the association.

No more emergency Government announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions The Swiss government has announced a significant relaxation of coronavirus restrictions and an imminent end to its emergency powers. This content was published on May 27, 2020 3:13 PM See in other languages: 2 See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 Spanish (es) El Gobierno de Suiza flexibiliza restricciones

Japanese (ja) スイス、さらなる大幅ロックダウン解除計画を発表

SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

The citizens' meeting How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains