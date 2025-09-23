Talks between pharma and Swiss government stall

Discussions between pharma industry representatives and the Swiss government failed on Monday evening to produce a clear solution to the US customs policy.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin spoke of constructive discussions, but did not offer any concrete suggestions.

“We have agreed to continue this discussion rapidly and to repeat the exercise at a later date,” said Parmelin at the end of a round-table discussion with representatives of pharma, the cantons and the Federal Council (Switzerland’s executive body).

Despite the “positive” discussions, the minister made no secret of the difficulties facing the sector. US President Donald Trump has given the industry until the end of September to lower the price of exported Swiss medicines, failing which pharma, which is currently exempt from customs duties, risks being taxed.

Asked about a possible increase in the price of medicines in Switzerland, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider replied that this was not the issue, but rather how to act within the framework of the law.

