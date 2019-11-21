This content was published on November 21, 2019 10:23 AM

Most people in Switzerland would support a ban on lethal autonomous weapons systems, for example, drones that can shoot people.

A poll commissioned by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots showed that 72% of Swiss respondents would favor a ban – a similar result to several other European nations surveyed.

In this episode of our Inside Geneva series, correspondent Imogen Foulkes and analyst Daniel Warner discuss the legal and ethical aspects of killer robots with Mary Wareham of Human Rights Watch and Frank Slijper of Pax for Peace.

