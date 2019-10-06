This content was published on October 6, 2019 11:00 AM

You’ve probably heard of the Human Rights Councilexternal link, the UN body that’s responsible for protecting human rights all over the world.

But what does it do, exactly? And who are the people who flock to Geneva every time the Council, pictured above, is in session?

As part of our “Inside Geneva” podcast series, swissinfo.ch correspondent Imogen Foulkes looked at what it takes to have your voice heard at the Human Rights Council.

She got insider views from Bob Lastexternal link, the Deputy Head of the UK Mission Political Team, John Fisherexternal link, the Geneva Director of Human Rights Watch, and analyst Daniel Warner of the Graduate Institute Genevaexternal link.

