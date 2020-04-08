Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

International Geneva

Podcast Inside Geneva

banner image

A podcast about big questions facing the world, put to those working to tackle them in Switzerland’s international city. 

Geneva correspondent Imogen Foulkes discusses global issues with expert guests on Inside Geneva, produced in partnership with the Genève Vision media network and The Graduate Institute Genevaexternal link.

logo
(swissinfo.ch)


Subscribe on iTunesexternal link, Spotifyexternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

Subscribe on iTunes

Here are the latest episodes:

Buzzsprout embed

international geneva podcast








Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters