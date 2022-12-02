‘Colonial’ EU a threat to Switzerland: Christoph Blocher

As a leading figure in the rightwing People's Party, Blocher helped mastermind a campaign against Switzerland joining the EEA in 1992. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Switzerland should keep its distance from the European Union and retain its political neutrality, according to former People’s Party figurehead Christoph Blocher, who led a campaign 30 years’ ago to keep the Alpine state out of the European Economic Area (EEA).

This content was published on December 2, 2022 - 20:00

swissinfo.ch/mga

In a speech on Friday night to mark the 30th anniversary of a vote rejecting EEA membership, Blocher accused the government of never accepting the 1992 ‘No’ vote and of trying to inch closer to the EU against the will of the people.

“The EU would have ruled Switzerland like the English ruled India, the Belgians ruled Congo, and the Germans ruled Namibia,” the rightwing billionaire businessman told a meeting of the ‘Pro Switzerland’ political lobby group.

Blocher’s comments come after the release of a GFs Bern research institute poll that suggests voters want closer ties with the European bloc.

The poll of 1,000 people found that 71% would vote for accession to the EEA now and more than half are dissatisfied with the government’s current policy towards the EU.

Following the 1992 vote, Switzerland negotiated a series of bilateral agreements governing political and economic relations.

The EU wants a new overarching agreement to replace bilateral treaties, but negotiations ended in stalemate and frostier relations between both parties.

In his speech, Blocher accused the government of surrendering “Swiss special neutrality” by adopting EU sanctions against Russia.

Initiatives from both the pro and anti-EU camps are currently in the pipeline, which may lead to future national votes.

