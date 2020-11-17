Swiss perspectives in 10 languages

Inside Geneva: Lessons from Africa on containing Covid-19

Why does Africa have so few coronavirus cases compared to Western Europe and North America? What are countries on the African continent doing right, and is the West prepared to learn from  them?

In this episode of the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes looks at these questions with guests Lata Narayanaswamy, a researcher in global development; Dr Ngoy Nsenga, who leads the WHO’s Covid -9 response across Africa; and Colleen Daniels, a South African with long experience in public health.

