Inside Geneva: Lessons from Africa on containing Covid-19

Why does Africa have so few coronavirus cases compared to Western Europe and North America? What are countries on the African continent doing right, and is the West prepared to learn from them?



In this episode of the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes looks at these questions with guests Lata Narayanaswamy, a researcher in global development; Dr Ngoy Nsenga, who leads the WHO’s Covid -9 response across Africa; and Colleen Daniels, a South African with long experience in public health.

This content was published on November 17, 2020 - 12:18

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More about the author

External Content



For more insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter, where you'll hear directly from Imogen in your inbox.