The Swiss government has rejected calls to allow humanitarian ship ‘Aquarius’ to fly under the Swiss flag. The vessel, which rescues stricken migrants in the Mediterranean, is currently docked and immobile in Marseille.
In a written response to parliamentarians on Monday, the Federal Council rejected the idea of accrediting a Swiss flag to the ship, a request made by several politicians from left-wing and centrist parties.
Efforts to rescue and manage stricken migrants in the Mediterranean need a European response, the government said. This should respect the rules of maritime rescue, provide safe ports of disembarkation, and offer a mechanism for distributing incoming refugees.
Isolated endeavours like a Swiss-flag-flying Aquarius would only compromise a common response and end up being unhelpful, it said.
The ship, which previously operated under a Gibraltarian and, then, a Panamanian flag, has seen both countries withdraw their support. It is currently docked in the French port of Marseille while it awaits further news.
As well as the demands of parliamentarians, a NGO-coordinated petition signed by some 27,000 people was also handed in to the government in October, demanding that the Aquarius be given the Swiss flag.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.