PolyPeptide Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest From EQT, KKR

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss contract drugmaker PolyPeptide Group AG is attracting potential takeover interest from private equity firms including EQT AB and KKR & Co., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Advent has also been studying a possible acquisition of PolyPeptide, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any buyout firm pursuing a take-private deal could seek to team up with its billionaire controlling shareholder, Swedish businessman Frederik Paulsen Jr., according to the people.

Shares of Zug-based PolyPeptide have risen almost 20% this year, giving the company a market value of about 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion).

PolyPeptide specializes in the development and manufacturing of synthetic peptides related to metabolism, notably targeting obesity and diabetes. The biotech has been going through a turnaround which was welcome by investors and is ramping up new facilities. It operates sites in Europe, the US and India.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, according to the people. PolyPeptide could also attract interest from other suitors, they said.

Representatives for Advent, EQT and KKR declined to comment. A spokesperson for PolyPeptide said the company “remains focused on executing its strategic plan and delivering long-term value to its shareholders and customers,” declining to comment further.

–With assistance from Eyk Henning, Swetha Gopinath and Jan-Henrik Förster.

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