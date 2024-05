Putin says Ukraine should hold presidential election

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Ukraine should hold a presidential election following the expiry of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s five-year term.

Zelenskiy has not faced an election despite the expiry of his term, something he and Kyiv’s allies deem the right decision in wartime. Putin said the only legitimate authority in Ukraine now was parliament, and that its head should be given power.