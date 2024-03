Romanian president says he will run for NATO leadership

1 minute

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has decided to run for NATO’s leadership, a position for which many member states support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“I have decided to join the competition for the position of NATO secretary general,” Iohannis told reporters. “I think NATO needs to renew its outlook on its mission. Eastern Europe has a valuable contribution in NATO talks and decisions.”