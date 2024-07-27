Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia’s Lavrov says US-South Korea nuclear guideline adds concern, media reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

SEOUL (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday a recently announced guideline on the operation of U.S. nuclear assets on the Korean peninsula is certain to add security concern in the region, South Korean and Russian news agencies reported.

Speaking at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, Lavrov said he had not been briefed on the details of the plan but said that it is of concern to Russia, Yonhap agency reported.

“Another element of concern is that the United States recently concluded an agreement with the Republic of Korea on joint nuclear planning,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian state-run RIA new agency.

“So far we can’t even get an explanation of what this means, but there is no doubt that it causes additional anxiety.”

The guideline is aimed at responding to nuclear threat from North Korea, the U.S. and South Korea have said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR