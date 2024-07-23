Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery is still operating, deputy PM says after Ukrainian drone strike on it

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery is still operating, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, a day after local authorities reported that the refinery had been damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack.

The Tuapse plant, Russia’s biggest refinery on the Black Sea, was damaged in a major Ukrainian drone attack on Monday which sparked a fire. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

Ukraine has been systematically targeting Russian energy infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt Russia’s economy and its ability to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine, something the Kremlin calls a special military operation.

The refinery, which has a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, has been a target of several Ukrainian air attacks since the start of the conflict.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR