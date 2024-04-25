Russia and North Korea to sign agriculture cooperation documents, says TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and North Korea plan to sign several documents on cooperation in agriculture, the TASS news agency said on Thursday, citing the North Korean embassy in Moscow.

Russia’s agriculture minister on Wednesday discussed deepening ties with North Korea with one of Pyongyang’s top agriculture officials.

North Korea has long grappled with food shortages, in part due to prolonged U.N. sanctions over its weapons programmes and seasonal natural disasters.