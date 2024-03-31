Russia says it hits Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and gas production facilities

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian air force has conducted a massive strike on objects of energy infrastructure and the gas industry in Ukraine, Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said that it used “high-precision long-range air-based weapons” and drones.

“As a result of this strike, the operation of defence industry enterprises involved in the manufacture and repair of weapons, equipment and ammunition has been disrupted. All the goals of the strike have been achieved. The assigned objects were hit,” the ministry said.