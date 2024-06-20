Russians report some outages on bank apps after cyberattack, says Kommersant daily

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russians on Thursday reported some problems with processing payments at major banks after a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Russian banks, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported.

At least one Russian bank was telling clients that it was having trouble sending messages containing codes to confirm payments, a Reuters reporter said.

The Kommersant newspaper said Russians had reported problems using the websites of major banks, as well as with the Telegram messaging app and with major mobile phone networks.

It cited Russia’s payments cards operator as saying that the disruption had been short-lived and that the fast payments system was now working as usual.