S&P 500 Falls at End of Stellar May on Trade Worry: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A solid month for stocks is ending on a weak note as Donald Trump said China “totally violated” a tariff agreement, spelling fresh turmoil for the president’s trade agenda. Not even data showing a rebound in consumer sentiment and tame inflation brought a whole lot of comfort to investors.

Following a torrid rally that put the S&P 500 on track for its best May since 1990, the gauge fell 0.2% Friday. Big tech led losses, with Nvidia Corp. down 2%. Action in the bond market was muted, but Treasuries were set for their first monthly drop this year. While the dollar edged up, it’s heading toward a fifth straight month of declines – the longest losing streak since 2020.

“Given the rapidity of the market rebound and shift in consumer confidence, it is important to remember we remain in an unpredictable time, and avoiding complacency is critical, as contrarianism has been the best investment strategy this cycle,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Corporate Highlights:

Dell Technologies Inc. gave a profit outlook for the year that exceeded estimates and said it had seen a significant increase in orders for servers to run AI networks.

Marvell Technology Inc. fell as analysts said the company failed to meet expectations on artificial intelligence.

Gap Inc. predicted a tariff impact of as much as $300 million, and revealed stubborn weakness at two of its smaller brands, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Costco Wholesale Corp. posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, a sign that the nation’s largest club chain is flexing its scale and devoted following to navigate tariffs and economic turbulence.

Wells Fargo & Co. will be repaying two series of trust preferred securities that have been lingering since the 1990s and ended up with the bank after a series of mergers.

EOG Resources Inc., the biggest US independent shale producer, reached a deal to buy explorer Encino Acquisition Partners for $5.6 billion including debt, marking one of its biggest tie-ups and first in almost a decade.

EchoStar Corp., the wireless and pay-TV operator controlled by billionaire Charlie Ergen, skipped an interest payment due Friday because of uncertainty about a regulatory probe.

Ulta Beauty Inc. surged after first-quarter results topped estimates, signaling that shoppers are buying up beauty products despite growing economic concerns.

Airbus SE is looking to stage a comeback in June with a flurry of fresh orders after arch-rival Boeing Co. logged its biggest-ever deal this month that left the European planemaker empty-handed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:03 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.4%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1352

The British pound was little changed at $1.3480

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.27 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $105,412.5

Ether fell 1.6% to $2,601.02

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.67%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $60.71 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $3,277.30 an ounce

