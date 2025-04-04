S&P 500 Futures Dive 3% as Selloff Gains Momentum: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks futures tumbled, indicating another day of big losses on Wall Street, and bonds rallied as China kicked off the next stage of the global trade war with new tariffs on US products.

S&P 500 contracts fell 3% and Europe’s stock benchmark wiped out all gains for the year. Tesla Inc. and Intel Corp. shed about 5% in pre-market trading as losses accelerated in technology stocks. Traders rushed into havens, driving 10-year Treasury yields below 3.90%, the lowest level since before election day. The dollar and gold were steady.

The escalating trade war is continuing to hammer markets, with China announcing that it would retaliate against the US with a slew of measures — including levies on all American imports and export controls on rare earths. Beijing will impose a 34% tariff on all imports from the US starting April 10, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

It all shows US trade partners are hitting back at President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade-tariff hikes, in what could be a severe setback for the world economy that’s already showed signs of softening. Later in the day, non-farm payrolls are expected to show that the US added 140,000 jobs, a slight slowdown from February.

“If Trump’s not going to back off from what he’s saying, then frankly, growth is going to slow appreciably and therefore bond yields will fall appreciably,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co.

Meanwhile, traders further boosted their expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest-rates this year. Money markets are fully pricing four quarter-point reductions by year end, with a 50% chance of a fifth — up from just three cuts before levies were announced.

With global financial markets still in a tailspin, bond investors will later turn to a monthly US payrolls report and a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the state of the US economy and whether tariffs will shape the Fed’s stance on easing. Markets are already fully pricing in a quarter-point move by June.

The market is giving big thumbs down to this tariff policy,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said on Bloomberg TV. “I hope the message that the stock market is sending to the administration is being heard.”

Commodity prices have also been hammered by the growth concerns. Oil extended the previous day’s 6% drop as OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to increase supply by three times the planned amount in May.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 2.6% as of 6:56 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 4.6%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1025

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3008

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 145.14 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $82,616.7

Ether fell 0.7% to $1,785.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 3.89%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 15 basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6% to $62.62 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,106.60 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Matthew Burgess and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.