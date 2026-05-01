S&P 500 Futures Signal Further Gains After Apple: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — S&P 500 index futures rose on Friday, suggesting a rally that’s pushed Wall Street gauges to record highs on strong megacap tech earnings has further to run.

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Contracts on the equities benchmark climbed 0.3%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 were little changed after the underlying gauges closed at all-time highs on Thursday. Apple Inc. advanced more than 3% in premarket after the iPhone maker gave an outlook for revenue growth that was stronger than expected.

Most European markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.5% as it was dragged lower by NatWest Group Plc, which slumped as much as 4.7% after the bank missed some analyst expectations.

Markets have just wrapped up a tumultuous April, when oil prices surged on the Middle East crisis with no resolution in sight. Yet US stocks posted their best month since 2020, driven by a resurgence in technology shares and the artificial intelligence trade. Investors will test that narrative in the coming weeks, watching whether AI-led momentum can offset price pressures and geopolitical risks.

“The latest US earnings season has been robust, which has helped prevent global markets from suffering big losses despite the impact of the Iran conflict,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The yen fluctuated after rising as much as 0.7% against the dollar, extending gains beyond the level struck following intervention by Japanese authorities on Thursday. The dollar ticked lower after wrapping up its worst month since June. Treasuries were steady, with the yield on the 10-year note at 4.37%.

Oil prices fell after an Axios reporter said on X that Iran delivered, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest US amendments on the agreement to end the war, citing a regional source they didn’t identify. Brent crude traded near $110 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slipped closer to $102.

Corporate Highlights:

Exxon Mobil Corp. outperformed expectations after oil-production increases from Guyana and the Permian Basin helped offset supply losses due to the Middle East war. Chevron Corp. exceeded profit expectations as higher oil and natural gas prices, as well as supplies from the acquisition of Hess Corp., outweighed production outages from the Iran war. Moderna Inc.’s first-quarter sales beat expectations, as the struggling vaccine maker that’s faced resistance from the Trump administration has found new growth outside the US. Estée Lauder Cos. plans to cut as many as 3,000 more jobs and generate a further $200 million of savings to help boost its turnaround plan. Jane Street Group doled out $9.38 billion in compensation last year — more than double the amount in 2024 — as the market maker vaulted past its biggest Wall Street rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. Ares Management Corp., facing a slump in dealmaking while navigating broader market turmoil, reported first-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street estimates even as wealthy clients helped fuel a record $30 billion of fundraising during the period. NatWest Group Plc’s upgraded profit guidance underwhelmed some analysts, even as the bank said its customers were continuing to borrow in uncertain economic times. Chris Rokos’ hedge fund is pushing ahead with plans to open an Abu Dhabi office, underlining the United Arab Emirates’s continuing appeal to hedge funds, even with the country having been a target of Iran’s missile and drone attacks. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:25 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1767 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3640 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.45 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $77,757.26 Ether rose 1.7% to $2,302.7 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 5.00% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.4% to $102.53 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,599.21 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Michael Msika.

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