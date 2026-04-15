S&P 500 Hits Record High on Hopes for Iran Deal: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The S&P 500 continued its rally after rising to an all-time high on Wednesday, as a potential peace deal in the Middle East and a strong start to corporate earnings season spurred investor optimism.

The benchmark index was up 0.7%, putting it above a late-January record. Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rose as their equity traders posted strong revenue beats. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 1%.

The US and Iran are considering extending their ceasefire that ends on Tuesday by another two weeks to allow more time to negotiate a peace agreement, with mediators trying to set up technical talks to resolve the most contentious issues, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hopes that peace efforts will succeed have pushed investors to increasingly price out the risk premium built up since the conflict started in late February and renew their focus on artificial intelligence and Corporate America’s resilience.

“The absence of pain set off this latest market run and the technicals support stocks and bonds rallying further,” wrote Steven Blitz, chief US economist at TS Lombard. Once the impact of the war is clearer, “one more reassessment of the outlook will be in order.”

Brent rose 0.1% toward $95 a barrel as the US pressed ahead with a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Treasuries slipped, with the two-year yield rising to 3.77%. The dollar was flat while gold fell toward $4,800 an ounce.

Investors have been piling back into stocks even as there remains little clarity around the trajectory of the war, which has choked off around a fifth of global crude supplies and risked a surge in inflation that could still prompt central banks to tighten policy.

Technology shares in particular have been snapped up after lagging the market for much of the year. In just the past two sessions, a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks the software industry is up 6.4%. Oracle Corp. has soared 18% and Microsoft Corp. and Palantir Technologies Inc. have gained 6%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. shares were up around 10% on Wednesday after the US Securities and Exchange Commission gave the go-ahead for sweeping changes to a restriction on day-trading activity by small investors.

Earnings Watch

Technical analysts, who study charts for clues on stock moves, said some indicators of market health are painting an optimistic picture.

“While we believe it is prudent to maintain a healthy sense of skepticism regarding this headline-driven optimism, underlying breadth and trend indicators are improving off March lows, or at least until the next headline proves otherwise,” according to Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

With the earnings season now in full swing, investors will watch for signs of whether the conflict is denting the outlook for earnings and whether corporates and consumers are cutting back on spending amid the uncertainty.

“We continue to see healthy potential for a rally for the remainder of this year from the current S&P 500 levels amid solid profit growth and a supportive macroeconomic backdrop,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, CIO Americas and global head of equities, UBS Chief Investment Office.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“US stocks have played a key role in the global equity rebound, with the S&P 500 once again climbing above the 7,000 milestone level. Yet valuations show they have not truly fully shaken off the shock. A return to pre-war multiples of 21.3x forward earnings implies a move past 7,200, or about 3% higher from current levels.”

— Tatiana Darie, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Jane Street Group has taken an additional $1 billion stake in AI cloud services provider CoreWeave Inc. and plans to spend about $6 billion on the company’s technology offerings. Morgan Stanley’s stock traders joined the rest of Wall Street with a record-breaking first quarter. Bank of America Corp.’s traders pulled in the business’s highest quarterly revenue in more than a decade, riding a wave of volatility that pushed the firm’s stock-trading desk to an all-time record. Allbirds Inc., the once-buzzy maker of wool sneakers valued at more than $4 billion in its heyday, announced a new business plan just days before it planned to close down for good: AI computing infrastructure. Bank of America Corp.’s stock-trading desk set a record, riding a wave of volatility that helped push the bank’s earnings to the highest in nearly two decades. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 2:36 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1800 The British pound was little changed at $1.3573 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.00 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $74,325.85 Ether rose 1.7% to $2,355.08 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,797.37 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Isabelle Lee.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.