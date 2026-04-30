S&P 500 Index Futures Rise on Earnings, Yen Gains: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — S&P 500 Index futures rose in early trading, signaling that a rally which pushed Wall Street gauges to record highs on strong megacap tech earnings may have further to run. The yen gained on a report of Japan’s intervention.

Contracts advanced 0.1% after the underlying gauge closed at an all-time high on Thursday following solid earnings from tech megacaps. Apple Inc. shares advanced in extended trading after delivering a strong revenue forecast. Several Asian markets are closed for a public holiday Friday.

Meanwhile, the yen held steady around 156.65 per dollar early Friday following a surge of more than 2%, its biggest gain in three years. The strengthening came as Japan intervened in the foreign-exchange market hours after officials delivered a “final” warning to investors against selling the currency.

The Finance Ministry in Tokyo didn’t respond to requests for comment. However, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, citing a government official, reported that the government bought yen and sold dollars. Several traders and strategists also said the abruptness of the move indicated action.

Traders had plenty to contend with in April, as oil prices surged on the Middle East crisis with no resolution in sight, yet US stocks still posted their best month since 2020, driven by a resurgence in technology shares and the artificial intelligence trade. Investors will test that narrative in the coming weeks, watching whether AI-led momentum can offset price pressures and geopolitical risks.

“As long as the economy continues to grow and companies are able to grow earnings, we can see higher stock prices even in the face of higher energy prices and inflation,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

While US gross domestic product accelerated during the first quarter, thanks to the massive upswing in AI business investment, it also showed inflationary pressures accelerated sharply in March as the war spurred a surge in gasoline prices. The personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — rose 0.7% last month, the most since 2022.

Inflation concerns are increasing with European Central Bank policymakers likely to raise interest rates at their next meeting in June unless there are positive developments on energy prices and ending the Iran war, according to people familiar with the situation.

“Investors will be watching how the Federal Reserve navigates this backdrop, with a likely more dovish chair entering what appears to be its most divided committee in decades,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

The oil shock is showing up clearly in parts of FX and bond markets, yet US risk assets are trading as though the damage will be contained. The sustainability of that dynamic is becoming one of the most important debates in markets.

— Michael Ball, Macro Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

In other corners of the market, US crude climbed 0.7% to just under $106 a barrel after slumping close to $105 in the prior session. President Donald Trump said he was sticking with a naval blockade of Iranian ports as concerns mount the vital Strait of Hormuz wouldn’t reopen anytime soon.

The dollar was steady early Friday after wrapping up its worst month since June.

In Asia, attention will turn to Japan, and what steps the authorities will take after the yen’s surge in the prior session. Until now, the currency had been trading close to its cheapest levels in four decades, risking faster inflation by making imports — including already soaring oil — pricier.

“Taking into account high energy prices and Japan running substantially negative real interest rates, plus the dollar being in demand, Tokyo cannot expect a sustained drop in dollar-yen,” said Chris Turner, ING global head of markets. “The wild card, however, would be whether the US Treasury gets involved.”

Corporate Highlights:

Caterpillar Inc. delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its long-term revenue outlook, supported by fast-growing sales from construction and power generation equipment. Qualcomm Inc. rallied after saying it was making headway in the lucrative data-center market and predicted that the China phone industry would bounce back. Eli Lilly & Co. raised its annual sales and profit forecast, as demand for obesity medications soared and thousands of patients started taking its new weight-loss pill before advertising for the drug had even begun. Mastercard Inc. slipped as the payments network warned that overseas spending growth on the firm’s cards had weakened in recent weeks. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:03 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 1.4% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1732 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.68 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8309 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7200 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $76,230.12 Ether fell 0.4% to $2,254.6 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $105.65 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,629.02 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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