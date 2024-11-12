S&P 500 Rally Hits a Wall as Treasury Yields Spike: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A breakneck rally in stocks ran out of steam, with Treasury yields soaring and the dollar hitting the highest level in two years ahead of a key inflation report.

Equities edged lower after the S&P 500’s biggest five-day run in a year. Following sizable post-election gains, small caps and banks lost ground. Tesla Inc. dropped after an almost 45% surge. Bitcoin approached $90,000 as traders bet on a boom under President-elect Donald Trump. The dollar rose to its highest since November 2022. Treasury yields climbed, with data expected to show the uneven path of easing price pressures in the home stretch toward the Federal Reserve’s target.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said he’ll be looking at incoming inflation data to determine whether another rate cut is appropriate in December. To Will Compernolle at FHN Financial, a hot consumer price index and/or strong retail spending could push yields higher if a December rate cut “starts looking imprudent.”

The post-election advance in US stocks could stall as investors start to take profits, according to strategists at Citigroup Inc. led by Chris Montagu. Investor exposure to American shares jumped to the highest since 2013 after the presidential vote amid optimism around stronger economic growth, according to a survey from Bank of America Corp.

“We are on watch for potential profit taking, consolidation, or even correction for US equities heading into the first quarter of the new year,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott. “Upward momentum remains strong and investor sentiment favorable, but stocks are once again overbought/extended across multiple timeframes.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.9%. The Russell 2000 slipped 1.8%.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced 12 basis points to 4.43%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.

The core consumer price index due on Wednesday, which excludes food and energy, likely rose at the same pace on both a monthly and annual basis compared to September’s readings. The overall CPI probably increased 0.2% for a fourth month, while the year-over-year measure is projected to have accelerated for the first time since March.

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows 55% of investors expect the market reaction to CPI to be “mixed/negligible”, 31% said “risk-off” and only 14%, “risk-on.”

Meantime, 48% of investors surveyed by 22V believe that core CPI is on a Fed-friendly glide path without a significant tightening of financial conditions or a recession. However, 44% believe that financial conditions need to tighten. This is the highest value since April.

Scott Kleinman at Apollo Global Management Inc. has warned markets not to get too comfortable with the current trajectory of inflation and interest rates.

“Inflation is not tamed,” Kleinman said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday. “The Fed can say what it wants. You just have to open your eyes and look around.”

Swap contracts are pricing in about 14 basis points of easing, or about 55% of a quarter-point rate cut on Dec. 18, down from near full certainty at the start of the month.

Corporate Highlights:

Qualcomm Inc. Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon said the artificial intelligence boom won’t lead to a global chip shortage similar to what happened during the pandemic, even with demand for AI-enabled smartphones rising.

Apple Inc. was notified by the European Union that its geo-blocking practices are potentially in breach of consumer protection rules, adding to the iPhone maker’s regulatory issues in the bloc.

Meta Platforms Inc. rebuffed the Federal Trade Commission’s plans to modify a 2020 privacy settlement with the company, arguing that such a move would need approval from a federal court.

Dish Network Corp. creditors rejected the US satellite-television provider’s bond-exchange offer, as the deadline arrives for a debt deal that is key to the company’s proposed acquisition by rival DirecTV.

The US Justice Department sued Tuesday to block UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys Inc. over concerns the deal would harm competition in the market for home-health and hospice services.

Home Depot Inc. lifted its forecast for a key sales metric after adverse weather propped up demand for home-improvement materials in the latest quarter.

Elliott Investment Management has built a $5 billion-plus position in Honeywell International Inc. and is pushing the industrials giant to pursue a break up.

Tyson Foods Inc. beat fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates and projecting stronger results next year, with a turnaround in its chicken business offsetting losses in beef.

Boeing Co. delivered 14 jetliners in October, its lowest monthly total since November 2020, as a strike by the company’s largest union hamstrung its operations.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Jeffrey Schmid, Lorie Logan, Neel Kashkari and Alberto Musalem, Wednesday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

US PPI, jobless claims, Thursday

Fed speakers include Jerome Powell, John Williams and Adriana Kugler, Thursday

China retail sales, industrial production, Friday

US retail sales, Empire manufacturing, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.6%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0624

The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.2748

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 154.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $89,685.34

Ether fell 1% to $3,293.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,600.64 an ounce

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.