The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Science

One in 22 cars electric in Switzerland

4.4 per cent electric cars in Switzerland
4.4 per cent electric cars in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
One in 22 cars electric in Switzerland
Listening: One in 22 cars electric in Switzerland

Electric cars are still a rarity in Switzerland. Currently, 4.4% of registered cars run exclusively on electricity.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

There are major differences between the cantons, as the Energie Reporter online platform from Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact shows.

Canton Zug leads the way with an e-car share of 9.6% of the car population. It is followed by Zurich (5.6%) and Vaud (4.7%).

The e-cars have the lowest share in the cantons of Uri (3.1%) and Geneva, Neuchâtel and Jura (3.2% each).

+ Electric car sales accelerate worldwide but stall in Switzerland

The Energy Reporter shows the development of the energy transition in the Swiss municipalities and cantons. Among other things, the platform uses publicly available data on electric cars.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
80 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The accident site of the crashed F/A-18 on the Susten Pass, pictured on August 31, 2016.

More

Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty

This content was published on Over eight and a half years after the fatal F/A-18 military jet accident in Switzerland, an air traffic controller has been found guilty of negligent homicide by a military appeals court.

Read more: Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty
Postfinance cancels customers with ties to Cuba

More

PostFinance cancels accounts of customers with Cuba links

This content was published on The financial services arm of the Swiss post office, PostFinance, has cancelled the accounts of several customers with links to Cuba as a consequence of US sanctions against the Caribbean island state.

Read more: PostFinance cancels accounts of customers with Cuba links
More and more Swiss people live abroad

More

Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

This content was published on Last year, 13,300 Swiss citizens moved abroad, taking the total number of Swiss Abroad to 826,700 (+1.6%). Three-quarters have more than one nationality, new figures show.

Read more: Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR