Landmark AI diagnostic test disappoints Swiss hospital

AI provides no guarantee against misdiagnosis, according to Bern study Keystone-SDA

An artificial intelligence (AI) system tested in a Swiss hospital has failed to improve the accuracy of medical diagnoses.

Deutsch de KI liefert laut Berner Studie keine Garantie gegen Fehldiagnosen

The ‘world’s first study on an AI-based diagnostic system in acute medicine’ failed to meet the high expectations of researchers, the Bern Inselspital announced on Monday.

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet Digital Health, the system showed no measurable advantage over conventional diagnostic methods.

For the study, the researchers examined the diagnoses of around 1,200 patients who were treated with non-specific complaints in four Swiss emergency departments. The researchers used the AI-based Isabel Pro system to help diagnose some of the patients.

In both groups, 18% of patients showed quality problems in the diagnoses over a two week period.

