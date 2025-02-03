Landmark AI diagnostic test disappoints Swiss hospital

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet Digital Health, the system showed no measurable advantage over conventional diagnostic methods.
For the study, the researchers examined the diagnoses of around 1,200 patients who were treated with non-specific complaints in four Swiss emergency departments. The researchers used the AI-based Isabel Pro system to help diagnose some of the patients.
In both groups, 18% of patients showed quality problems in the diagnoses over a two week period.
