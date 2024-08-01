Digital lifestyle could reduce energy use by 20% by 2050
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Digital lifestyle could reduce energy use by 20% by 2050
The digitalisation of everyday life could lead to a 10% to 20% reduction in energy consumption by 2050 compared to 2020, according to a study by researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. The study's calculations were based on an energy system model that also considered socio-ecological factors.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
The PSI, based in Villigen, announced on Wednesday that savings achieved in one area, which might lead to increased consumption elsewhere, are more than offset by improved technology and changes in behaviour. While digitalisation does not solve all energy-related problems, it supports the transformation towards a net-zero emissions energy system, providing significant benefits for this transition.
The shift to more people working from home, for instance, reduces petrol consumption as commuting decreases. However, it increases household energy use for heating and cooking. Additionally, the energy demand for video calls in data centres rises. Despite these challenges, the study suggests that digitalisation, often referred to as a “digital lifestyle,” is a crucial factor in reducing overall energy consumption.
The researchers employed one of Europe’s most comprehensive energy system models, incorporating six million equations with six million variables to represent the Swiss energy system and the interactions between various technologies, energy and emission sources, and sectors.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1
This content was published on
The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds.
Davos restaurant tenant convicted of racial discrimination
This content was published on
The tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos has been sentenced to a conditional fine for racial discrimination after he refused to rent sledges to Jewish guests.
Swiss triathlete Julie Derron clinches Olympic silver: a family triumph in Paris
This content was published on
For the second time, a Swiss medal ceremony was held on Wednesday evening at the Maison Suisse in Paris. Triathlon silver medallist Julie Derron expressed special gratitude to her family.
Earth overshoot day: humanity consumes resources as if we have 1.7 planets
This content was published on
As of today, Thursday, humanity has consumed more resources than the Earth can replenish in a year. In other words, we are living as if we had 1.7 Earths at our disposal, study shows.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.