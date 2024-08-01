Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Digital lifestyle could reduce energy use by 20% by 2050

Keystone / Christian Beutler
The digitalisation of everyday life could lead to a 10% to 20% reduction in energy consumption by 2050 compared to 2020, according to a study by researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. The study's calculations were based on an energy system model that also considered socio-ecological factors.

The PSI, based in Villigen, announced on Wednesday that savings achieved in one area, which might lead to increased consumption elsewhere, are more than offset by improved technology and changes in behaviour. While digitalisation does not solve all energy-related problems, it supports the transformation towards a net-zero emissions energy system, providing significant benefits for this transition.

The shift to more people working from home, for instance, reduces petrol consumption as commuting decreases. However, it increases household energy use for heating and cooking. Additionally, the energy demand for video calls in data centres rises. Despite these challenges, the study suggests that digitalisation, often referred to as a “digital lifestyle,” is a crucial factor in reducing overall energy consumption.

The researchers employed one of Europe’s most comprehensive energy system models, incorporating six million equations with six million variables to represent the Swiss energy system and the interactions between various technologies, energy and emission sources, and sectors.

