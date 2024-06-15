Edible robots could soon be reality, say Swiss scientists

Wall-E doesn't need to be worried quite yet, but one day edible robots could be used to monitor the state of health from inside the body. Keystone

Completely edible robots could soon end up on our plates. A research team from Lausanne has shown which ingredients could be used for the various robot parts.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA/ts Other language: 1 Deutsch de Essbare Roboter könnten laut Schweizer Forschern bald Realität sein Original Read more: Essbare Roboter könnten laut Schweizer Forschern bald Realität sein

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) announced on Friday that rubber could be replaced by gelatine, a chocolate film could protect robots in humid environments and a mixture of starch and tannins, plant-based tanning agents, could imitate commercially available adhesives.

The research was published in the journal Nature Reviews Materials.

+ Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

An edible battery also already exists: it consists of riboflavin (vitamin B2) and quercetin, a substance found in almonds and capers. The poles of the battery contain activated carbon to transport electrons. Nori algae ensure that short circuits are prevented. The battery can be operated at 0.65 volts, according to the EPFL. A voltage that is still safe if eaten. Two edible batteries connected in series can power a light-emitting diode for around ten minutes.

For other parts of a robot, however, the right ingredients are still missing. According to the EPFL researchers, it is difficult to produce completely edible electronics that use transistors and process information. Another major challenge is the connection of different parts.

Edible robots could, for example, be used to monitor the state of health from inside the body, autonomously deliver targeted food in emergency situations or vaccinate wild animals, the researchers noted in the journal.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe