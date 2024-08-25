Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Scientists alarmed by poor state of biodiversity in Switzerland

Over 100 scientists concerned about biodiversity in Switzerland
Swiss citzens are due to vote on a biodiversity initiative on September 22. Keystone-SDA
Over 100 researchers have sounded the alarm over the state of biodiversity in Switzerland, declaring that "rapid and effective" measures are needed to strengthen its protection.

Swiss citzens are due to vote on a biodiversity initiative on September 22.

Despite some isolated successes, different measures taken in Switzerland so far “have not succeeded in reversing the trend, which calls for an urgent response”, the scientists declared in a position paper published in the Swiss press on Sunday.

“To protect the source of our life, we must ensure and promote the diversity of species and the quality of natural environments in the long term,” they wrote.

+ Swiss ‘biodiversity initiative’: extreme or essential for protecting nature?

The 102 signatories include researchers from the universities of Neuchâtel and Bern, the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).

The scientists say that “the living conditions of many species and habitats continue to deteriorate in Switzerland”.

“More than a third of all species and over half of all habitat types are under threat,” they say.

+ ‘City dwellers don’t see the efforts agriculture is making in terms of environmentalism’

The main factors causing a negative impact on diversity in Switzerland include excess nutrients (i.e. fertilisers), micropollutants, the degradation and fragmentation of natural environments, and the effects of climate change, they state.

Scientists are calling for rapid, effective action: more high-quality, long-term protected areas, fewer pollutant emissions and stronger measures to combat global warming are needed to reverse the trend.

“Action is needed in all natural environments, whether aquatic, wooded, cultivated or inhabited. Measures must be implemented in all areas of society, business and politics”, concludes the position paper.

