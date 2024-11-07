Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map
Switzerland gets a new tectonic map Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland gets a new tectonic map
Listening: Switzerland gets a new tectonic map

Switzerland has a new tectonic map at a scale of 1:500,000. The TK500 contains updates to the geometry, distribution and nomenclature of the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Tectonic units comprise rocks with a similar geodynamic evolutionary history, as the Federal Office of Topography Swisstopo announced on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of the map is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps. For the first time, it contains an English explanation that includes a summarised description of the 187 tectonic units depicted, Swisstopo wrote. It also addresses the nomenclature and interpretation of these units.

The digital version of the map also provides access to around 200 sub-units, which enable a deeper understanding of the Swiss subsurface, it added. In addition, the colours have been revised to better highlight the connections between the crystalline bases and the sedimentary layers deposited above them.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss airport

More

SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

This content was published on The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has once again extended its flight ban to Israel.

Read more: SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR