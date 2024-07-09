Worries about job losses due to AI are lowest in Switzerland

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing everyday working life. In Switzerland, many people already have experience with AI, including in their jobs. However, very few people in Switzerland are worried about losing their jobs as a result of the new technology.

According to the first “European AI Barometer” published on Tuesday by the consulting firm EY, 82% of employees in Switzerland have already used AI. This puts Switzerland in second place behind Spain (84%). At the other end are the Netherlands (66%) and Germany (67%). A total of over 4,700 employees in nine European countries were surveyed.

More than half of Swiss respondents (59%) believe that AI will influence their work or is already doing so. At the same time, 65% expect AI to take over parts of their work. However, only 57% are worried about losing their jobs. This looks very different in Portugal, for example: here, 80% see AI as a threat to their job.

Adrian Ott, chief AI officer at EY Switzerland, explains this by the fact that Switzerland has a high density of well-qualified workers and less routine work. The new technology is therefore perceived as an opportunity rather than a threat. According to Ott, companies need to adapt to AI in order to avoid being overwhelmed by the advances.

