SNB Touts Record Number of New Bonds and Issuers on Swiss Market

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(Bloomberg) — The Swiss franc bond market set records in both new issuances and number of issuers last year, according to a senior central bank official.

Both domestic and international issuers drove the growth, Swiss National Bank board member Petra Tschudin said on Tuesday.

Gross issuances of new bonds denominated in Swiss currency reached almost 100 billion francs ($127 billion) in 2025, according to slides she showed with her presentation at an event for finance professionals in Zurich. The number of issuers surpassed 500, she said. Tschudin touted Alphabet Inc.’s issuance of a franc bond last year as the biggest ever on the market. Investors met this with “large interest,” she said. ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.