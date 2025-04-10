The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

SNB’s Tschudin Stands by Cash While Hailing Instant Payments

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Petra Tschudin reaffirmed her institution’s commitment to banknotes, even as she extolled the virtues of Switzerland’s instant payment system.

“Cash payments will also continue to play a role — we have therefore begun designing a new banknote series,” she said in a joint speech with her deputy, Thomas Moser, on Wednesday.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Speaking to money-market managers in Zurich, the central bank’s newest interest-rate setter highlighted that the “SNB expects instant payments to become the standard option for account-to-account payments and it anticipates that, in the longer term, it will also be possible to use this payment option at retail points of sale.”

Less than a month ago, SNB data revealed that debit cards overtook bills and coins as the most widely used payment method in Switzerland last year. Non-cash methods of payment surged in popularity during the pandemic, and have since gained further traction.

A national plebiscite to enshrine the existence of physical money into the constitution will likely be held in the coming years, with the Swiss government already saying it supports such a move. 

The SNB insists that it remains agnostic as to the means of payment citizens want to use. Still, the central bank, government and private sector have convened an expert group to identify problems in the supply of physical money if they arise.

–With assistance from Bastian Benrath-Wright.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR