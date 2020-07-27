Geneva Airport makes face masks compulsory for travellers

Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

The wearing of masks will be compulsory at Geneva airport from Tuesday, July 28.

This content was published on July 27, 2020 - 17:55

Keystone-SDA/ac

The measure was announced on Monday via Twitter. Masks must be worn in all areas of the airport, including arrival and departure areas, restaurants and shops.

External Content Dès mardi 28 juillet, le port du masque est obligatoire à Genève Aéroport.

---

From Tuesday 28th July, the wearing of a mask is compulsory at Geneva Airport. https://t.co/5GTk8u4x57 — Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) July 27, 2020 mask

Zurich Airport, however, does not yet intend to follow suit. No general mask requirement is currently planned, airport representatives told news agency Keystone-SDA. The majority of travellers are already wearing masks, it was further stated.

Airport staff urge passengers to wear masks if the appropriate distance cannot be maintained, for example at check-in. Some airlines, including SWISS, also have an obligation to wear masks on board the aircraft.

Apart from Geneva, wearing a mask is also obligatory at the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg. The airport is located on French soil and is jointly operated by Switzerland and France.

Face masks are also mandatory on Swiss public transport. Some cantons (including Vaud and Jura and Geneva from July 28) require customers to wear face masks in shops.



