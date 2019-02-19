A view of skiers in Crans-Montana in April 2018 (© Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott)

Several skiers were swept away by an avalanche that hit a ski slope in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana, the police said on Tuesday.

The canton Valais police said in a Tweet that an avalanche had occurred at 2.15pm on Tuesday in the Plaine-Morte area, one of the highest ski areas in the resort. Rescue services were on the spot to assist several people who had been buried, it added.

This tweet by Le Temps journalist Laure Lugon Zugravu shows the avalanche in Crans-Montanaexternal link.

External Content Canton Valais tweet #AvalancheCransMontana - 14h15 - une avalanche s'est produite sur le secteur de la Plaine-Morte - Secours sur place - Plusieurs personnes ensevelies. Informations suivront. Police cantonale VS. — Police Valais (@PoliceValais) February 19, 2019

The police did not communicate the precise position of the avalanche or ski slope. However, a report by the Valais-based Le Nouvelliste newspaper said ten to 12 people had been buried in the avalanche at the bottom of the Kandahar slope at a spot known as “Passage du Major”. It said the avalanche had covered the ski piste for 300-400 metres.

This video by Swiss public radio, RTS, shows the extent of the avalanche.

External Content Crans-Montana avalanche video Plusieurs personnes auraient été ensevelies par une avalanche sur une piste de ski de Crans-Montana. Les secours sont sur place.#video pic.twitter.com/tQJIoC9RyX — RTSinfo (@RTSinfo) February 19, 2019

Crans-Montana President Nicolas Féraud told Le Nouvelliste: "We are in shock and we hope for a positive outcome for these people.”

According to the local avalanche bulletin, the avalanche danger was level 2 on a scale of 1-5 on Tuesday. The accident came as warm temperatures over the past week began melting heavy snow and coincided with school holidays in some cantons.

The Crans-Montana lift company has opened an emergency phone line for anyone urgently seeking information +41 27 485 89 07.

External Content Crans-Montana

Keystone SDA/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram