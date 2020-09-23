Over 2,000 students at Swiss hospitality school in quarantine

Opened in 1893, the Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne is the world's first hospitality management school. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

All bachelor program students at the Swiss Hospitality Management School in Lausanne have been placed in quarantine after several coronavirus outbreaks.

This content was published on September 23, 2020 - 19:04

Keystone-SDA/RTS/jdp

Until September 28, around 2,500 students – some three quarters of all of the students at the hospitality school – will be required to stay in isolation. The decision was taken in cooperation with health authorities in canton Vaud.

"Significant outbreaks of infection have appeared in several levels of training making it impossible to have a more targeted closure than the 2,500 students concerned," explained Vaud authorities.

Based on reports from Swiss public television, RTS, coronavirus outbreaks at the school in recent days are the result of parties and activities that took place before the canton tightened restrictions on September 15 amid rising infections.

Vaud has one of the highest number of cases of any canton with 213 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. On September 15, the canton closed nightclubs and banned private events of more than 100 people. Masks are also mandatory in all public spaces inside.

The students are expected to stay in isolation until September 28, while classes continue online. “We take all the necessary measures for the continuity of teaching and to strengthen health measures on the campus,” said the school management.

The hospitality school called Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) in French, opened in 1893, making it the first hospitality management school in the world. Since then Switzerland has become a hospitality training hub, with around 25 training schools in operation.