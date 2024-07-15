Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Spanish rescuers find remains thought to be of missing Briton Jay Slater

This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish rescue teams in Tenerife found human remains in the area where British teenager Jay Slater went missing nearly a month ago, local police said on Monday, adding that evidence strongly suggested the remains were those of the teenager.

The Guardia Civil police said in a statement that he may have died due to an accidental fall in the difficult to access mountaineous area, but the autopsy will show whether it was an accident.

Slater, 19, went missing on June 17 and his phone was last traced to the Masca ravine in a remote national park on the Canary Islands archipelago.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

