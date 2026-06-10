Stableton to Double Investments This Year as It Pushes Into US

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(Bloomberg) — Stableton Financial, a backer of private technology companies, plans to double its investments this year as it expands into the US.

The Swiss firm, which oversees about $850 million, hired Max Weichel, a former director at Felicitas Global Partners, to lead the effort.

“We grew assets under management by more than 50% over the last six months, and we continue to see strong investor demand for our fund,” Weichel said in an interview.

The firm, which invests primarily through the second-hand market, is on track to deploy more than $500 million this year, almost doubling from 2025, he added.

Stableton buys stakes from employees and venture capital funds looking to exit their holdings, Weichel said. The firm offers investors access to the top 20 global technology unicorns, such as Anthropic PBC, SpaceX and OpenAI, through a semi-liquid index launched in partnership with Morningstar Inc. and Pitchbook.

Stableton, based in Zug, Switzerland, was founded in 2018 by Andreas Bezner and Konstantin Heiermann.

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