Stock Futures Drop, Oil Rises With Iran in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US and European stock futures fell and oil rose after President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran, in comments that contrasted with earlier optimism that Israel-Iran tensions wouldn’t escalate into a wider conflict.

Gold fluctuated following Trump’s comments in a social media post from a Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Alberta. It wasn’t clear what he was referring to but hours earlier, Trump had said Iran wanted to make a deal. The US President is cutting short his G-7 visit, according to the White House, and returning to Washington.

A gauge of Asian stocks was little changed, with Japanese and Taiwanese shares advancing while equities in Hong Kong and China fell. Semiconductor-related shares gained as momentum continued to build for artificial-intelligence trades. Risk-on sentiment had returned to Wall Street on Monday and pushed the S&P 500 up about 1% to back above 6,000.

“Equities have generally been resilient on recent Middle East headlines, which shows that the market understands that past instances have generally been contained and short-lived,” said Billy Leung, senior investment strategist at Global X ETFs. “With the exception of gold, there has been no consistency in asset class performance post similar incidents.”

The dollar was mixed against Group-of-10 currencies.

Trump earlier said Iran wanted to talk about de-escalating the conflict with Israel even as the two sides exchanged fire for the fourth consecutive day. Asked if the US would get more involved militarily, the US leader said he didn’t want to discuss it.

Trump said in a social media post that his return “has nothing to do with” a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran disrupted the momentum that had driven the S&P 500 back near record levels. While markets initially adopted a cautious, risk-off stance to assess how the conflict might unfold, sentiment improved as investors speculated the attacks were unlikely to draw in more parties.

WTI crude fell below $70 late Monday, though rose again Tuesday to around $72. Middle East producers ship about a fifth of the world’s daily output through the Strait of Hormuz, and prices could soar if Tehran attempts to disrupt shipments through the route.

“Oil prices have spiked due to supply concerns but the effects on Asia should be manageable given a lower oil burden than before and moderate inflation,” Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a note Monday. “However, if oil prices move even higher to above $85 a barrel and a stronger US dollar is sustained, it may lead to delays in rate cuts.”

At the G-7 gathering in Alberta, Canada, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba failed to reach an agreement on a trade package. However, Trump did agree on a deal with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to implement trading terms disclosed last month to slash US tariffs on key British exports and raise UK quotas on certain American agricultural products.

The Bank of Japan left its benchmark rate unchanged, as expected by economists, and decided to taper its bond purchases at a slower pace next year in a sign of caution following heightened market volatility. The yen erased losses after the decision and long-end Japanese government bond yields were modestly higher.

Wall Street will focus on the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday, with policymakers signaling an extended hold on rates. Investors are looking to Chair Jerome Powell for clues on what might eventually prompt the central bank to make a move, and when.

There will likely be “a hawkish signal from the FOMC’s June 17-18 FOMC meeting,” Bloomberg Economics’ Anna Wong and Chris G. Collins wrote. “We think the Fed isn’t impressed by four straight soft inflation reports, and will lean on internal forecasts that point to an eventual inflation surge from tariffs.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 6:55 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1555

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1810 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3567

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $107,177.59

Ether fell 3.4% to $2,580.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.53%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.475%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.25%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,394.68 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $72.17 a barrel

