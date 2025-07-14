Stock Futures Fall on Tariffs as Bitcoin Rallies: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equities are poised to extend a retreat from an all-time high after the Trump administration intensified its trade war. The risk-off tone stopped short of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin surging past $120,000.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3%, setting the US benchmark up for back-to-back losses. Europe’s Stoxx 600 dropped 0.3%, with trade-sensitive automakers among the biggest decliners. Bitcoin rallied alongside broader gains in digital assets as the US House prepared to consider legislation that would advance President Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly agenda.

US Treasuries fell as bond markets remained fragile at the start of a week packed with economic data. The dollar was little changed.

Trump’s weekend threat to impose 30% tariffs on the European Union and Mexico is testing market resilience, following a series of escalated trade measures against multiple partners. While traders largely view them as a bargaining tactic and expect final tariffs to be softer, the moves have injected uncertainty just as the S&P 500 was trading near record highs.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

“The market will generally think this is mostly a negotiation tactic,” noted Deutsche Bank AG strategist Jim Reid. “However, at some stage someone’s bluff could be called. If huge tariffs do get imposed on Aug. 1, in thin holiday markets, we could get a sizable market reaction.”

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks led premarket gains, with notable moves in Riot Platforms Inc., MARA Holdings Inc., Hive Digital Technologies Ltd. and Cipher Mining Inc., among others. Boeing Co. and General Electric Co. edged higher after investigators said that they found no evidence so far that would require them to take action following last month’s Air India jetliner crash.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.42%. In Asia, Japanese long-term bonds extended their declines on fiscal worries before local elections.

US inflation figures due on Tuesday is expected to show faster price growth as companies began passing on higher import costs. Alongside retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment figures later in the week, the data could test the Federal Reserve’s wait-and-see stance on interest rate cuts.

Swaps are still pricing in nearly two quarter-point reductions this year, with a likelihood of around 60% for a first cut in September.

“It is important to note that investors are already pricing in rate cut expectations,” noted Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com. “If the data points to stronger-than-expected inflationary pressures or a tight labor market, the Fed may be forced to delay rate cuts — potentially triggering a valuation shock for equity markets.”

Meanwhile, Trump repeated his criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell late on Sunday, saying it would be a “good thing” if the central banker stepped down. Deutsche Bank AG strategist George Saravelos said the potential dismissal of Powell is a major and underpriced risk that could trigger a selloff in the US dollar and Treasuries.

Corporate Highlights:

Synopsys Inc. has secured China’s approval to buy out Ansys Inc. for $35 billion, a major win for a company regarded as key to helping sustain US dominance of certain aspects of semiconductor technology.

Tesla Inc. plans to poll shareholders on whether to invest in xAI, Elon Musk said after the Wall Street Journal reported SpaceX was prepared to funnel $2 billion into the Grok chatbot developer.

Jane Street Group LLC has deposited 48.4 billion rupees ($564 million) in an escrow account to comply with an order from India’s securities regulator, part of an ongoing probe into allegations of market manipulation by the US trading giant.

UniCredit SpA said it will assess the next steps on its takeover plan for Banco BPM SpA amid doubts over whether the deal will go ahead, following a ruling by an Italian court over government requirements imposed on the transaction.

Partners Group is selling a large asset in its buyout portfolio to a consortium led by its own infrastructure division.

AstraZeneca Plc’s experimental hypertension drug Baxdrostat reduced the blood pressure of patients who have an uncontrolled or treatment-resistant form of the condition.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:01 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1693

The British pound was little changed at $1.3484

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.26 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $121,970.25

Ether rose 1.8% to $3,045.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.72%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $69.22 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,371.59 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.