Stock Rally Builds, Dollar Weakens on US-Iran Plan: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares advanced as investors piled back into equities on signs the US and Iran may extend a ceasefire, helping markets unwind war-driven risk premiums. Crude oil edged lower.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% at the open, with four shares rising for every decliner in the index, as optimism around a potential US-Iran ceasefire and robust US corporate earnings buoyed sentiment. Earlier, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes both closed at record highs as traders bet a de-escalation of the Middle East conflict will ease oil prices and lift economic growth.

Helping sentiment, global crude benchmark Brent fell 0.2% to $94.70 a barrel, well below last month’s peak of nearly $120. As Middle East tensions cooled, the dollar — which had emerged as the haven of choice during the conflict — was a touch weaker on Thursday, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index set for its longest losing streak since December 2006.

Investors have returned to equities despite lingering uncertainty over the war’s trajectory, as expectations grow that the US and Iran will continue negotiations and avoid further escalation. Renewed enthusiasm for technology stocks has helped drive a sharp reversal from last month’s selloff, which pushed several gauges into technical correction.

“Traders across Asia are clinging tightly to the hope that a new round of US-Iran peace talks will materialize in the coming days,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “The sight of oil trading at sub-$100 levels and hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough are combining to breathe life back into equities.”

The US and Iran are considering extending their ceasefire that ends on Tuesday by another two weeks to allow more time to negotiate a peace agreement, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mediators between the warring sides are trying to set up technical talks to resolve the most contentious issues, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters. Those include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear enrichment, they said.

In other markets, gold rose 0.9% to about $4,830 an ounce, while Treasuries advanced. The yield on the benchmark 10-year fell one basis point to 4.27% as lower oil prices reduced the risk of stoking inflation.

Meanwhile, technology stocks, which have lagged for much of the year, led gains on Wall Street. Oracle Corp. soared 4.2% and Microsoft Corp. rose 4.6%. The S&P 500 Index has climbed in 10 of the past 11 sessions, while the Nasdaq 100 Index climbed for an 11th consecutive day on Wednesday — the longest winning streak since December 2019.

“It looked like a rotation day today within the tech sector, as investors sold the high flying chip stocks and bought the beaten down software names,” said Matt Maley of Miller Tabak. “That said, after such a big run, we could see a near-term breather in the tech sector, but that would be normal and healthy.”

The prospect of renewed negotiations has helped sustain a broader risk-on tone across markets. Emerging-market stocks extended gains with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index climbing 0.3% on Thursday.

Benchmarks in Singapore and Taiwan, as well as the MSCI Latin America Index, have all reversed losses that came after the US and Israel attacked Iran. China’s CSI 300 Index became the latest gauge to recoup losses since the conflict started.

“North Asia, EM Europe and Latin America have led the relief rally, while oil-importing parts of ASEAN and India have lagged,” Goldman Sachs analysts including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a report. “We expect this differentiation to persist given ongoing physical disruptions.”

Corporate News:

The Trump administration wants automakers and other American manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production. Senior defense officials have held talks about producing weapons and other military supplies with the top executives of companies including General Motors and Ford, the Wall Street Journal reported. Jane Street Group has taken an additional $1 billion stake in AI cloud services provider CoreWeave Inc. and plans to spend about $6 billion on the company’s technology offerings. Morgan Stanley’s stock traders joined the rest of Wall Street with a record-breaking first quarter. Bank of America Corp.’s traders pulled in the business’s highest quarterly revenue in more than a decade, riding a wave of volatility that pushed the firm’s stock-trading desk to an all-time record. Four of the six largest US banks reduced their headcount during the first three months of the year, with Wells Fargo & Co. leading the way with more than 4,000 cuts, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley added staff. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:55 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% Japan’s Topix rose 1.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1807 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 158.74 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8135 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7176 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $74,766.06 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,358.82 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.415% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $90.98 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,833.23 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.