Stock Rally Falters After Wall Street Tech Slump: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks paused after a record-breaking run, with a sharp selloff in heavyweight technology shares dragging markets lower and futures indicating further declines.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 0.5% after the gauge had its second-worst drop since April’s tariff shock on stock rotation. Futures for the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% and those for European stocks fell 0.7% after Asian shares tumbled the most in more than two weeks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and SoftBank Corp. led the declines.

Oil rose 0.2%, recouping some losses from the prior session. A gauge of the dollar extended its gains to a third day. The New Zealand dollar weakened and bonds rallied after the central bank lowered rates by 25 basis points and suggested there was scope for more cuts.

Investors pared back positions in technology stocks — the market’s longtime leaders — amid growing concern that the rally since April has advanced too far and too quickly. That momentum will be further tested this week as focus turns to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday with traders firming up bets on a September cut.

“As valuations get pushed to a historical high, traders and hedge funds tend to pull back,” said Anna Wu, cross-asset strategist at VanEck in Sydney. “Today’s fall is pre-Jackson Hole caution and profit-taking.”

Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett have recently said the rally that’s propelled the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks higher from April lows looks stretched. Hartnett has repeatedly warned of a bubble risk in US shares this year.

“It is always easier when the markets are going up,” said Nicholas Bohnsack at Strategas. “It is difficult to poke holes in the bull case; the path of least resistance is likely higher, but we find ourselves increasingly worried that traditional risk assets (stocks and bonds) appear priced to perfection.”

Technology stocks fell in post-market trading as well. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp. retreated 0.3% and Intel Corp. dropped 1.2%. Palantir Technologies Inc., still the best-performing stock on the S&P 500 Index this year with a more than 108% gain, fell another 2.7% after dropping for a fifth consecutive day Tuesday. That was the longest losing streak since March.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The selloff for Nvidia ahead its earnings next week is the biggest factor for global tech investors. Given that Nvidia is coming off a huge rally since April it looks like being a headwind for stocks in the days ahead.”



Traders are gearing up for Powell’s speech with the Treasury market seeing a quarter-point rate cut next month as virtually locked-in and at least one more by year-end.

Investors are waiting to see if Powell affirms the market pricing — or pushes back with a reminder that new data arriving before the next policy gathering could change the picture. They’re also looking for clues about the longer-run trajectory of Fed cuts into next year.

A couple of weeks ago, when the latest jobs report revealed a slump in hiring, the case for lower rates appeared all but closed. Then came the sharpest spike in US wholesale prices in three years – fuel for the concern about tariff-led inflation that’s kept Fed officials on hold so far this year.

“If we get an indication that they are more inclined to cutting interest rates, that will be more supportive again,” HSBC Head of APAC Equity Strategy Herald van Der Linde said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of Powell, saying the Fed chair is hurting the housing industry by not lowering rates.

“There is no inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major rate cut,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

On the geopolitical front, Trump urged Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to show some “flexibility” as the US president accelerates his efforts to end the war in Ukraine and encourages the two leaders to hold a bilateral summit.

Corporate News:

Xiaomi Corp. intends to sell its first electric vehicle in Europe by 2027, declaring plans to take on Tesla Inc. and BYD Co. globally after gaining traction with its year-old Chinese EV business. SoftBank Group Corp. shares fell for a second day, following a sharp selloff in US technology shares and as concerns over its investment in Intel Corp. continued to weigh on the company. James Hardie Industries Plc shares tumbled the most in five years after the Australian building materials maker cautioned that economic uncertainty is dragging on the US housing market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 1:23 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1635 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.52 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1888 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $113,631.44 Ether rose 0.2% to $4,164.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.595% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.29% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

