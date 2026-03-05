Stock Rally Falters as Dollar and Oil Resume Gains: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in global equities is faltering as Brent crude resumed its climb amid growing disruptions to energy markets from the war in the Middle East. The dollar advanced.

S&P 500 futures and Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.4%. A benchmark for Asian equities trimmed an earlier surge of as much as 3.8%. Brent rose to $84 a barrel after Iran vowed to escalate its retaliation against US strikes. The dollar climbed 0.4%, strengthening against all major currencies.

Developments in the US-Israeli war are once again driving traders to curb risk after a pickup in sentiment in the previous session. As the conflict drags on with no end in sight, stress in energy markets is coming to the fore, with China seeking to conserve fuel and Japanese refiners calling for the release of strategic petroleum reserves.

“The key issue is transit through the Strait of Hormuz. If it is blocked for more than a week, the risk of sustained high energy prices would become real,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “If it is resolved quickly, the economic and financial impact would likely be negligible.”

A bond selloff showed no respite, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising for a fourth straight day, up three basis points to 4.12%. Gold was little changed just below $5,150 an ounce. Bitcoin hovered above $72,000.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Investors look to be treating the US-Israeli war on Iran as a risk blip similar to those that occurred over the past year under President Trump. That level of complacency means global equities — and US stocks in particular — are in danger of suffering steep declines in the event that oil prices remain elevated or surge higher again as the conflict drags on.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

Morgan Stanley is laying off around 3% of its workforce or about 2,500 people, according to people familiar with the matter. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang doesn’t see his company’s investments in OpenAI reaching $100 billion — the maximum amount that the chipmaking giant had once pledged to spend on the startup. Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company expects its AI chip sales to top $100 billion next year. Investors are boosting short positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc., betting the stock has more room to fall despite wiping out nearly one-third of its value this year. Anthropic PBC chief Dario Amodei has resumed discussions with the Pentagon about the way its AI models are used by the US military. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% as of 8:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1585 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.32 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9024 per dollar The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3319 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $71,842.87 Ether fell 2.4% to $2,098.21 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.12% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.79% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.51% Commodities

Brent crude rose 3.1% to $83.89 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.