Stocks, Copper Rally as US Nears Deal With China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rallied along with copper and oil after signs that the US and China were nearing a trade deal triggered a cross-asset rally. Treasuries dropped across the curve and gold slid.

Asian shares rose 1.5% to a new intraday peak with stocks in Japan and South Korea jumping by more than 2%. Indexes in China and Hong Kong also gained at the open. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 advanced after both underlying indexes closed at a record high last week. Copper — a bellwether for global growth — surged, as did oil, with the potential US-China deal bolstering the outlook for global demand.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, popular proxies for China exposure, edged higher, while the greenback was mixed against other major currencies. Treasuries dropped across the curve with the yield on the 10-year rising more than two basis points to 4.02%.

“This looks like a win on optics for both sides,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “Broader markets are likely to take this as a short-term risk-on cue. But the rally will need to be backed by fundamentals to sustain.”

Easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies are giving investors fresh impetus to extend the equity rally from April lows, when markets tumbled after President Donald Trump moved to rewrite global trade rules with new tariffs. That advance faces a key test this week, with the Federal Reserve poised to deliver its policy decision and earnings from major US technology firms offering clues on the durability of profit growth.

Monday’s moves suggested investors were set to cheer the potential trade accord between the US and China, coinciding with Trump’s visit to Asia for diplomatic talks.

Soybeans rallied as prospects of the deal lifted hopes for a revival in bilateral trade of the crop.

Top negotiators from the US and China said during the weekend they came to terms on a range of contentious points, setting the table for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to finalize a deal and ease trade tensions that have rattled global markets.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

There will be very few willing now to take the risk of missing out on a relief rally given the positive noises coming from both the US and China. There are other drivers that will help spur investors to pile into stock markets — a Fed rate cut is priced in for this week’s meeting, and investors are anticipating that earnings from tech giants will reinforce the AI boom as a key driver for broader market gains.

The comments from both sides followed two days of talks in Malaysia that wrapped up on Sunday. A Chinese official said the countries had reached a preliminary consensus on topics including export controls, fentanyl and shipping levies.

“While sentiment appears optimistic, the ultimate market impact will depend on the Trump-Xi meeting,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group.“This event remains the most critical catalyst, determining whether any agreement can actually be implemented.”

The encouraging signals from both sides of the negotiations were a marked contrast from recent weeks, when Beijing’s announcement of new export restrictions and Trump’s reciprocal threat of staggering new tariffs threatened to plunge the world’s two largest economies back into an all-out trade war.

Traders will be looking ahead to a busy week of central bank announcements that includes rate decisions from the Fed, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

The Fed is forecast to cut rates by 25 basis points. On Friday, Wall Street saw a relief rally as cooler-than-estimated inflation data reinforced trader conviction on rate cuts.

The slowest pace in three months for underlying inflation was welcomed by traders, who’ve been flying almost blind amid the dearth of data since the start of the government shutdown. The ECB and BOJ are expected to leave rates unchanged.

Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are among megacap tech companies reporting earnings this week.

The next catalysts such as the Fed meeting “will quickly shift the market’s focus back to the economic fundamentals, testing how much of this optimism can truly translate into sustained growth momentum,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne.

Corporate News:

Novartis AG agreed to buy biotechnology company Avidity Biosciences Inc. in a deal that values it at $12 billion, according to the Swiss drugmaker, making it the company’s biggest acquisition in more than a decade. HSBC Holdings Plc said it sees a provision of $1.1 billion on litigation related to claims against investors who lost money in Bernard Madoff’s fraud. Boeing Co. factory workers in St. Louis narrowly rejected a new five-year contract that would boost wages by an average of 24%, extending a nearly three-month strike that has disrupted the company’s main military manufacturing hub. Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd. said its upcoming initial public offering in Mumbai will seek to raise as much as 72.8 billion rupees ($828 million) as India’s market for new listings heats up. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 10:37 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1642 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.77 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1122 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $115,250.37 Ether rose 3.4% to $4,201.64 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.02% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.665% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.17% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $61.61 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,082.18 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

