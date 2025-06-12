Stocks, Dollar Drop as Trade Fears Stir Risk-Off: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities and the dollar retreated as dialed-up trade tensions and geopolitical unease set a broader risk-off tone across markets.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6%, putting the US benchmark on track for its first back-to-back loss this month. European and Asian stocks also fell. The dollar slid 0.3%, nearing its weakest level since 2022. Treasury yields weakened across the curve ahead of a closely watched $22 billion auction in the 30-year tenor.

US President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade uncertainty with remarks that he intends to impose unilateral tariffs on dozens of US trading partners in the coming weeks. Separately, market jitters intensified amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The cautious mood is stalling a rebound in US equities that had brought the S&P 500 within reach of its all-time high, even as questions persist over the economic impact of Trump’s trade agenda. Resilient earnings and limited economic fallout have supported the rally so far, but traders are questioning how much further the gains can stretch.

“S&P 500 may face a modest technical correction in the near term,” noted Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com. It’s “a necessary pause after a strong rally, allowing the market to reassess momentum and confirm the strength of support levels.”

Thursday’s 30-year Treasury auction will provide a fresh gauge of investor appetite for long-dated debt amid concerns that mounting deficits are dampening demand.

The sale comes as Congress debates Trump’s signature tax legislation, which some estimates suggest could add trillions of dollars to the US budget shortfall, potentially requiring increased bond issuance to fund the deficit.

“Today’s US Treasury auction is fueling wait-and-see sentiment,” said Benoit Peloille, chief investment officer at Natixis Wealth Management. “We know that Trump is watching these auctions closely, so investors will want to wait to see if there’s any reaction from him if the results don’t turn out well.”

Oil pared Wednesday’s surge of more than 4% as traders evaluated Middle East tensions against the latest news on US trade policy. Brent traded near $69 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell below $68.

American authorities ordered some staff to depart the US embassy in Baghdad after Iran threatened to strike US bases if attacked. CBS reported that US officials have been told that Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation into Iran.

Corporate Highlights:

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is studying a potential deal for Nexon Co., as the Chinese internet giant looks for ways to bolster its lucrative gaming operations, Bloomberg News has reported.

Deutsche Bank AG’s fixed income and currency traders overcame a choppy start to the second quarter and should deliver a better result than a year earlier, according to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing.

Agricultural trader Bunge Global SA is close to receiving a decision from Chinese antitrust authorities on its $8.2 billion purchase of Glencore Plc-backed Viterra, Bloomberg News has reported.

Tesco Plc’s sales increased more than expected as the supermarket chain sold more premium and own-brand products.

New World Development Co. has received more backing from banks for its HK$87.5 billion ($11.2 billion) loan refinancing, giving it written commitments for 87% of the total, people familiar with the matter have said.

Airbus SE predicted the global commercial aircraft fleet will double in size to almost 50,000 planes over the next 20 years, spurred by rapid growth in markets like India.

Oracle Corp. projected cloud infrastructure sales will jump more than 70% in the fiscal year that began this month.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8% as of 9:38 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1534

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 143.84 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1846 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3546

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $107,755.37

Ether fell 2.4% to $2,749.29

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1% to $69.08 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,360.63 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.