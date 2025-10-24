Stocks, US Futures Rise Ahead of Inflation Reading: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European edged higher and US equity futures gained as trade tensions eased ahead of a key inflation reading, while positive earnings continued to support the equity market.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was on track for a second straight weekly gain and a record close, led by the technology sector following a tech-led rally on Wall Street. French drugmaker Sanofi SA, UK lender NatWest Group Plc, Swiss cement producer Holcim AG and Swedish defense firm Saab AB were among companies that gained after earnings beats.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced. Shares in Intel Corp rose in post-market trading Thursday in New York after an upbeat revenue forecast.

With money markets pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut next week and Treasuries on track for their best monthly performance since February, investors will likely look past any evidence of stubborn inflation in Friday’s consumer price index report, which comes after a more-than-three-week data vacuum due to the US government shutdown. Treasury yields ticked lower and a gauge of the dollar was steady.

“Whatever the print looks like, it won’t deter the FOMC from delivering a 25 basis-point cut next week, or at the December meeting, even if there will probably be some knee jerk volatility as the data crosses,” said Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

Brent crude oil held above to $65 a barrel after rallying more than 5% as US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Russian producers. Gold is set to snap a nine-week winning run, following a sharp correction as the market reassessed a rally that had pushed the metal into overbought territory. Bullion slipped to near $4,112 an ounce on Friday, putting it on track for a weekly decline of more than 3%, the most since May.

Sentiment was helped by a White House announcement that President Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a chance for cooler heads to prevail after a recent flare-up in trade tensions. The two leaders will talk next Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to power.

“The confirmation of a Xi–Trump meeting gave markets a clear reason for a relief rally today,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “Not from hopes of warmer U.S.–China relations ahead, but from the perception that any progress is better than stalemate, and that a new deal before the truce deadline now appears more attainable.”

Other trade conflicts continue to simmer, however. Trump halted all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a Canadian advertisement against his signature tariffs plan featuring the voice of former President Ronald Reagan. Canadian bonds fell and the currency weakened.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials pledged to “greatly increase” the country’s strength and capacity for self-reliance in science and technology in the next five years, according to a communique released Thursday after a four-day conclave of the Communist Party’s Central Committee. Although the statement contained few surprises for investors, it confirmed Beijing’s commitment to bolster the tech sector.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 8:44 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1623 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 152.85 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1243 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3325 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $110,983.51 Ether rose 3.2% to $3,954.81 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.00% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.60% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.41% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $65.88 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,087.65 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Elizabeth Stanton.

