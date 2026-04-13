Stocks and Bonds Fall With Brent Back Above $100: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil surged back above $100 a barrel while stocks and bonds fell after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the weekend’s deadlock in US-Iran peace talks.

Brent jumped 6.8% to nearly $102. The S&P 500 was set to open 0.6% lower. Global bonds were moderately weaker, with the yield on two-year Treasuries up three basis points to 3.82% as traders pared bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in 2026. The dollar rose 0.3%, its biggest advance in more than a week.

Traders are bracing for another week of headline-driven volatility, with the flow of oil and gas through the Hormuz strait in focus as Trump’s restrictions on vessels calling at Iranian ports threaten to deepen a global energy shock. Even so, the relatively limited pullback in riskier assets suggested investors remain cautiously optimistic that a resolution could still be reached to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, earnings season is about to kick off, with investors eager to hear from executives on the impact of risks stemming from the Middle East war, artificial intelligence and private credit. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will report before the US open. In Europe, LVMH needs to reassure investors about its outlook after the worst start to a year for the luxury bellwether’s shares.

“Time is playing against markets as each day that goes by with oil prices this high weighs on global growth and pushes inflation,” said Gilles Guibout, head of European equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “We know that earnings expectations will need to be trimmed down and without any prospect of interest rate cuts, valuation multiples are unlikely to rise.”

In Europe, Hungary’s forint surged to a four-year high and local stocks hit a record after Prime Minister Viktor Orban lost Sunday’s election, with the opposition’s victory expected to help unlock billions of euros in European Union funding. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was 0.7% lower, tracking losses in the US and Asia.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% as of 8:23 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1693 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.68 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.8328 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3420 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $70,709.02 Ether fell 1.3% to $2,184.32 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.06% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.84% Commodities

Brent crude rose 6.8% to $101.71 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,731.41 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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