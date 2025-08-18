Stocks and Yields Slip With Ukraine, Fed in View: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures dipped and Treasuries rose to kick off a week that will be shaped by the extent of progress toward a peace deal for Ukraine and signals from the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.1% after the benchmark closed last week near an all-time high. European stocks fell 0.2%, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his allies arriving in Washington to find out what US President Donald Trump committed to at his summit with Vladimir Putin. Cryptocurrencies retreated.

Traders are also staying cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual retreat at Jackson Hole later this week, with Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech keenly watched for guidance on a September interest-rate cut.

Investor expectations for monetary easing next month fluctuated in recent days, pricing in more than a quarter-point cut at one point, amid mixed signals on inflation and the strength of US consumers.

Under a scenario where the Fed begins cutting later this year, combined with resilient corporate earnings, “the S&P 500 is likely to maintain its medium-term uptrend,” noted Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com. “Nevertheless, caution is warranted in the face of unexpected political shocks, the risk of renewed trade tensions, and historically stretched valuations.”

Treasuries’ Monday gains were concentrated at the longer end of the curve, diverging from August’s steepening. The two-year yield slipped one basis point to 3.74%, while the 10-year yield fell three basis points to 4.29%. Money markets are pricing in around an 80% likelihood of a quarter-point cut next month and at least one more by the end of the year.

“Close focus for many falls on moves in bond markets, and notably on the slope of the yield curves,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “Powell’s guidance at Jackson Hole will therefore be important in showing how he balances the focus on inflation versus growth and labor markets.”

A retreat in major cryptocurrencies pushed the market’s total capitalization under $4 billion after it scaled record peaks last week.

Bitcoin fell as much as 2.2% to about $115,000 while Ether, the second-largest token, shed more than 4% to dip below $4,300, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The combined value of all cryptocurrencies sank to $3.9 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Beyond geopolitics and the Fed, investors will this week again turn their attention to the health of American consumers as major retailers including Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Home Depot Inc. release earnings.

So far, S&P 500 firms have posted a significantly better-than-expected increase in quarterly profits, while margins have proved more resilient to tariffs than feared, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David Kostin.

In the UK, money markets trimmed bets that the Bank of England will cut rates this year, as signs of faster inflation and a more resilient economy reduce the case for more easing. Swaps are implying a less-than-50% chance of a quarter-point cut by December. A reduction was fully priced earlier this month.

Corporate News:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares soared on Monday after guidance issued by US government agencies on tax credits for clean energy projects was deemed by analysts to be far less onerous than feared. Dayforce Inc. rallies 22% as the human resources software provider is in talks to be taken private by buyout firm Thoma Bravo, with a potential deal that could be announced in the coming weeks. Air Canada suspended its financial guidance through year-end, citing the impact of a strike by flight attendants that has caused the airline to scrap its entire flying schedule. Novo Nordisk A/S shares advanced after the drugmaker’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy received US approval to treat a serious form of liver disease, beating rival Eli Lilly & Co. to the US market. Advent International offered to buy U-blox Holding AG, a Swiss maker of positioning chips, in a deal valued at about 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion). A group of investors that includes billionaire Ron Burkle is close to a deal to take members’ club Soho House & Co. private, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:10 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1686 The British pound was little changed at $1.3545 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.39 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $115,159.01 Ether fell 4.5% to $4,269.58 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.68% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $63.22 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,348.40 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

