Stocks Churn, Oil Trims Gains Before Iran Deadline: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures erased losses and oil retreated from session highs as traders awaited President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to make a peace deal.

Contracts on the S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher while Europe’s Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6%. Brent trimmed its advance to trade little changed around $110 a barrel. A gauge of dollar strength was 0.2% lower.

Trump’s deadline is due to expire at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with attention firmly on the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for Middle East oil flows. The US president insists any deal must ensure uninterrupted transit through the waterway. While talks are “going well,” he’s threatened to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants if no accord is reached.

“It’s not clear that there’s any obvious catalyst for the change in market sentiment,” said Emma Moriarty, portfolio manager at CG Asset Management Ltd. “As we get closer to Trump’s deadline, with no evidence of an agreement, it’s quite possible that markets assume a TACO scenario — that the deadline is, once again, extended.”

US Treasury 10-year yields were flat at 4.33%. Gold climbed 0.7% to around $4,680 an ounce.

Trump’s deadline marks the latest pivotal moment in the war, which has killed thousands of people and triggered the largest-ever disruption to the global oil market. Iran launched seven ballistic missiles and several more drones at Saudi Arabia overnight into Tuesday, while the Israel Defense Forces reported two missile volleys from Iran since midnight.

The growing stress in the oil market is showing up in huge premiums for prompt real-world barrels. Ahead of the Easter weekend, Dated Brent surged above $140 a barrel to the highest since 2008.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say:

“Markets have grown accustomed to the president extending such Iran deadlines to allow more space for talks and today may bring more of the same. While markets may find some comfort in Trump pivoting towards trying to get the Strait of Hormuz open, the tail risk of a material escalation between the US and Iran will likely see traders maintain a cautious tone.”

— Adam Linton, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Traders are also keeping a close watch on key inflation readings due later this week after data Friday showed a strong March payrolls print and lower unemployment rate.

The recent economic numbers aren’t boosting the case for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting rates anytime soon. March CPI on Friday is predicted to show the largest month-over-month increase in headline inflation since June 2022, largely driven by a spike in gasoline prices tied to the Iran conflict.

Corporate Highlights:

ASML shares fell as much as 4.7% on Tuesday after US lawmakers unveiled legislation aimed at tightening restrictions on chip tool exports to China. Universal Music Group shares rose as much as 24% in Amsterdam, but trade well below the value of an offer from Pershing Square Capital Management amid doubt over whether the deal will happen. Broadcom shares rose as much as 2.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the chipmaker announced a long-term agreement with Google to develop and supply Tensor Processing Units. managed care companies gained in the premarket after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized a 2.48% rate hike for health insurers in 2027. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 9:55 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1570 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.53 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8589 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3279 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $68,957.51 Ether fell 1.6% to $2,114.53 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.84% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $109.49 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,685.23 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Carmeli Argana, Momoka Yokoyama, Neil Campling and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

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