Stocks Climb, Oil Falls on Hopes War Is Near End: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street staged a dramatic comeback at the end of March, with stocks climbing as oil fell on hopes that the war that has jolted global markets and disrupted energy supplies may be nearing a conclusion.

Equities headed toward their biggest advance since May on speculation that both US and Iran might be looking for a way out of the war. The S&P 500 climbed over 2%. US crude, which has soared nearly 50% since the start of the conflict, dropped to around $102. Its retreat from multiyear highs extended an advance in Treasuries. The dollar declined and gold rose.

Those moves came after Iran’s state news agency reported a phone call between European Union Council President Antonio Costa and President Masoud Pezeskhian, who said the Islamic Republic has “the necessary will to end this war,” but only with guarantees “to prevent the recurrence of aggression.”

The Wall Street Journal reported President Donald Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would push the war beyond his timeline of four to six weeks. He later told the New York Post the US is “not going to be there too much longer,” adding that the waterway would open “automatically” after the US leaves.

Trump called on other nations to wrest control of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran maintained missile fire across the Persian Gulf, expressing his frustration that the monthlong war remains unresolved.

On the economic front, data showed consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in March on slightly more upbeat views of business and labor-market conditions. Job openings fell and hiring slowed in February, pointing to cooler labor demand before the war.

“There do appear to be some early signs of stabilization in both consumer confidence and job openings after a clear fourth-quarter downtrend,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While that doesn’t yet signal a meaningful rebound, it may suggest the consumer and labor backdrop are no longer deteriorating at the same pace.”

Ultimately, both investors and consumers need to see notable de-escalation in the Middle East and some relief at the gas pump before confidence can rebound significantly, he added.

From here, Kenwell noted investors will look to Friday’s jobs report in hopes that it can offer signs of some stabilization in the labor market.

US employment probably rebounded in March after one of the biggest pullbacks in payrolls since the pandemic. Economists estimate 65,000 jobs were added following a 92,000 decline, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. The jobless rate is seen holding steady at 4.4%.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. is taking a $2 billion stake in Marvell Technology Inc. and is opening up its system to allow Marvell to integrate custom artificial intelligence chips and networking equipment on the platform. CoreWeave Inc. has raised $8.5 billion from a group of banks and investors to help finance an expansion of its cloud computing capacity in what the company says is the largest chip-backed debt deal of its kind. Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy sleep drug maker Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc in a deal worth up to $7.8 billion, a sign the weight-loss medication giant is looking to bulk up its treatment pipeline for other conditions. Biogen Inc. has agreed to acquire Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $5.6 billion, expanding its treatments in immunology and rare diseases in one of the company’s largest-ever acquisitions. Amgen Inc.’s drug Tavneos, used to treat a severe form of blood vessel inflammation, has been tied to serious liver injuries and eight deaths, the US Food and Drug Administration said. Unilever Plc agreed to combine its food business with spice maker McCormick & Co. in a $44.8 billion deal that will create a global seasonings, sauces and condiments company. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.3% as of 1:56 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% The MSCI World Index rose 1.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1546 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3235 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 158.92 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $67,365.26 Ether rose 3.4% to $2,090.5 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $102.53 a barrel Spot gold rose 3.2% to $4,654.28 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.