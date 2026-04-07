Stocks Drop and Oil Climbs Before Iran Deadline: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell and oil advanced in the countdown to US President Donald Trump’s Tuesday evening deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire or face escalation.

Contracts on the S&P 500 slid 0.4%, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 erased an advance. West Texas Intermediate crude was up almost 2% at $114.60 a barrel after Axios reported that the US conducted strikes on military targets on Kharg island — a key oil shipment point. The dollar weakened 0.1%.

Investors are watching for any sign of a breakthrough amid a flurry of diplomacy before the 8 p.m. Eastern Time deadline. The US president insists any deal must ensure uninterrupted transit through the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for Middle East oil flows. He’s threatened to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants if no accord is reached.

“The market remains volatile,” said Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J Safra Sarasin. “It continues to swing between de-escalation hopes and Trump following through on his threats.”

US Treasury 10-year yields rose one basis point to 4.34%. Gold was flat around $4,650 an ounce.

Trump’s deadline marks the latest pivotal moment in the war, which has killed thousands of people and triggered the largest-ever disruption to the global oil market.

Israel told Iranians to refrain from using their country’s railway network until 9 p.m. local time, the first warning about such infrastructure that usually precedes an attack. Iran launched seven ballistic missiles and several more drones at Saudi Arabia overnight into Tuesday, while the Israel Defense Forces reported two missile volleys from Iran since midnight.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“The oil market is still indicating stress, with both WTI and Brent remaining elevated and rallying further today. Typically, commodity markets are more pessimistic than stocks. Commodities, and commodity traders, are likely to have a much better read on just how disruptive and long-lasting the damage to energy facilities and the (semi) blockade on the Hormuz Strait will be.”

— Simon White, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, the technology sector is looking increasingly attractive for investors as valuations fall below those of the wider stock market, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. Any lasting shock to the global economy from the war in Iran is also likely to benefit the sector as tech cash flows are less sensitive to economic growth, the strategists said.

Traders are also keeping a close watch on key inflation readings due later this week after data Friday showed a strong March payrolls print and lower unemployment rate.

The recent economic numbers aren’t boosting the case for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting rates anytime soon. March CPI on Friday is predicted to show the largest month-over-month increase in headline inflation since June 2022, largely driven by a spike in gasoline prices tied to the Iran conflict.

Corporate Highlights:

ASML shares fell as much as 4.7% on Tuesday after US lawmakers unveiled legislation aimed at tightening restrictions on chip tool exports to China. Universal Music Group shares rose as much as 24% in Amsterdam, but trade well below the value of an offer from Pershing Square Capital Management amid doubt over whether the deal will happen. Broadcom shares rose as much as 2.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the chipmaker announced a long-term agreement with Google to develop and supply Tensor Processing Units. Managed care companies gained in the premarket after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized a 2.48% rate hike for health insurers in 2027. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:27 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1556 The British pound was little changed at $1.3245 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.80 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $68,379.32 Ether fell 2.7% to $2,091.91 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.34% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.87% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $114.68 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Carmeli Argana, Momoka Yokoyama, Neil Campling and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

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